Grand Park's expansion begins with an IndyCar team's headquarters

WESTFIELD — Grand Park, Westfield’s nationally known youth sports campus, is shifting into high gear with a major expansion. A local racing star is helping lead the way.

Ed Carpenter, CEO of Ed Carpenter Racing and an Indianapolis native, announced Tuesday that his INDYCAR team will relocate its headquarters from Georgetown Road in Indianapolis to the heart of Grand Park.

“I’ve spent a lot of time on this campus with my boys,” Carpenter said. “So it's pretty cool that we're going to be having our race shop up here."

The move marks the first step in what city leaders say is a broader development plan that will bring new life to the area surrounding the 400-acre sports complex.

“This is exactly what we were thinking when we created the new district here at Grand Park,” Westfield Mayor Scott Willis said.

“It fits perfectly into what we're trying to do here: people living, working and playing here around the world of sports.”

Grand Park attracts millions of visitors each year for youth baseball, soccer and other tournaments. The influx of families and teams has already fueled interest in further growth, and city officials say they are just getting started.

“We're already starting to plan not only for Ed Carpenter Racing, but a mixed-use development that Keystone is going to be building,” Willis said.

“And then also a big-name hotel that’s going to be just to the south of the existing event center.”

Visitors to Grand Park say the facility has left a strong impression.

“We kind of toured it a little bit yesterday. It’s nice, a lot of fields,” said Chelsea, who was visiting from Sacramento, California. “I’m very excited.”

“I mean, everything here has been almost immaculate," another parent from Pennsylvania added.

Carpenter said the decision to relocate to Grand Park was partly driven by the opportunity to engage with the park’s vast number of out-of-town visitors.

“It’s not just residents who use this facility,” Carpenter said. “People are coming from out of town all the time to experience Grand Park. So to be able to connect with those potential fans is something we’re hugely excited about.”

As Grand Park accelerates into its next phase, Willis said the vision is clear.

“When it's all said and done, you're going to come to Grand Park any day of the week, it's going to be crowded,” Willis said. “And there are going to be people here living, working and playing.”