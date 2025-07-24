"I hope they find you": Victim of Westfield counterfeit memorabilia scheme speaks out

WESTFIELD — Police in Westfield say the investigation into a counterfeit sports memorabilia operation is ongoing, following new developments in a case that has shocked collectors across the country.

Authorities last week seized hundreds of items from a local office park tied to “Mister ManCave,” a company that was run by Brett Lemieux. The company is accused of selling fake signed jerseys, helmets, and other memorabilia, allegedly totaling hundreds of millions of dollars in fraudulent sales.

Lemieux died by suicide a day after the raid. Before his death, he posted a lengthy Facebook message claiming to have sold over $350 million in merchandise.

Westfield Police addressed the events for the first time in a statement released Thursday morning:

"...A significant quantity of evidence was collected during the searches, including documentation and items related to the alleged counterfeit operation. Investigators are also aware of a social media post made by Mr. Lemieux shortly before his death, in which he gave specific details and named other individuals who may have been involved. This will require additional time to carefully review and investigate all evidence and leads. We are working with various authenticators for technical assistance and the authentication of all seized items..."

One of the people impacted by the scheme is Hans Hesemann of Noblesville, who proudly displayed a signed Peyton Manning jersey in his home until learning last week it may not be real.

"(Peyton Manning) deserves a spot on the wall, man,” Hesemann said.

“My wife had a friend who was able to [say], ‘Hey, I got a hookup on an autographed jersey, let’s make it happen.’ So she did.”

That hookup turned out to be Lemieux.

“I can’t help but kind of sort of feel bad for all the people involved that are being impacted by it,” Hesemann said.

“Again, for me, maybe I end up with one less picture on the wall. I think I’ll survive. But, you know, it’s like, maybe a little bit embarrassing, though, too.”

Still, Hesemann said he isn’t looking for a refund; he wants accountability.

“I think people think they can get away with this sort of stuff,” he said.

“If you worked with this dude and you really knew this was going on, I hope they find you.”

Professional autograph authenticator Steve Grad, who has been featured in Pawn Stars, agrees that more people are likely involved.

“I don’t think there’s any chance [this was a one-man operation],” Grad said.

“You have to have distributors, you have to have people behind it. I think this is going to be an ongoing investigation for a long time.”

Grad argued that the case could have a similar shockwave to that of Operation Bullpen, a covert FBI investigation launched in the late 1990s to dismantle a massive forgery ring that produced and sold fake sports memorabilia and celebrity autographs.

“I think we're going to talk about it in the next eight months, a year, two years, three years down the road,” Grad added.

“I’m still talking about Operation Bullpen, which is 25-something years old. People still talk about it today. Some of those items are still live (in the market).”

Westfield Police say the case is complex and investigators are still combing through evidence, but anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Don Bennett of the Westfield Police Department at dbennett@westfield.in.gov.

The department’s full statement: