Miracle League of Westfield aims to give kids with disabilities a chance to play baseball

WESTFIELD— Plans are underway for Indiana's first Miracle Field. It will allow kids with disabilities a chance they might not have had otherwise.

A Miracle Field will be built at the Roundtripper Sports Academy. The facility already has ball fields on the site and provides a variety of sports training.

The need presented itself after Adam Hoffman saw there wasn't a real opportunity for his daughter, Londyn, 7, a chance to play baseball.

"The thing that we've always wanted for Londyn is to be able to be a part of things," Hoffman said.

Londyn loves baseball and especially likes to watch her big brother play.

"When she is at the ballfield she is chirping in the dugout, hanging on the fence. The boys are always yelling back at her. Just to be able to put something together to have kids like Londyn with these types of disabilities to now turn that around and let them be the ones on the field is truly an amazing opportunity," Hoffman said.

Hoffman and Chris Estep, the owner of Roundtripper, said he knew the Miracle Field needed to be built.

"There is no Miracle League field in the State of Indiana, so this is something that can serve a lot of kids basically in every corner of the state," Estep said.

The Miracle Field is ADA compliant and custom-designed to eliminate barriers to kids in wheelchairs and walkers.

Hoffman knows personally the barriers kids with disabilities face.

Londyn was born with an undiagnosed rare genetic disease and was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS), a cancer in muscle tissue, two years ago.

"Londyn is a true unicorn. She has dealt with a lot of challenges in her life. She has continued to battle everything and she does it with a smile on her face. There is very little that brings her down. She brings joy to everywhere, every place she goes," Hoffman said.

Roundtripper needs to raise $700,000 to make the field happen. They are about halfway to their goal.

The league will be free to all kids who want to participate, from the gear they need to specially designed walkers and wheelchairs.

They hope to be open in the fall.

