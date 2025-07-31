Westfield curbs golf cart use through new ordinance

WESTFIELD — Westfield residents are seeing more golf carts off the fairway and onto city streets, trails and sidewalks. City officials say the rising trend is creating safety concerns.

“There’s no seatbelts. I see people just having babies on their laps. Their teenagers are driving them. And no one wants to follow the rules,” said Erin B., a Westfield resident. “Kids can be playing in backyards or whatever. And if you’re not careful, some get hit really easily.”

In response, the Westfield City Council passed a new ordinance this week that outlines stricter regulations on when and where golf carts can be used.

Among the requirements: all carts must be inspected, insured, and driven only by licensed drivers. Vehicles must also be equipped with safety features such as turn signals, brake lights and seat belts.

“The ordinance really didn’t have any regulations,” said Council President Patrick Tamm. “It required inspection, but after that, it’s pretty much the Wild Wild West.”

Golf cart use in the area has grown beyond golf courses.

Joel Peters, who has sold carts at Indiana Golf Car for two decades, said he’s seen a major shift.

“You got 50% to 60% of people just wanting to come in and buy carts for family use around neighborhoods,” Peters said. “So it’s turned into a big business … not just golfers.”

But with more carts on public paths and streets, concerns have grown about underage drivers and safety risks.

“We have underage drivers with the golf carts,” said Councilor Victor McCarty. “And of course, that causes issues, potential near misses, and so on.”

McCarty opposed parts of the ordinance, particularly the allowance of carts on certain trails.

“My hard stop was no golf carts on named trails,” McCarty said. “I see those as our linear parks. And I think those are just the areas where people can feel safe to walk, bike, exercise on the trails in general.”

The new ordinance restricts golf cart access on most city trails but allows use on the east side of the Midland Trace Trail and city-funded sidewalks wider than 5 feet.

Tamm said the new regulations will help law enforcement enforce safe use.

“We have to deal with it and also allow our law enforcement to have processes, regulations in place where they can actually enforce that,” Tamm said.

Some residents remain cautiously optimistic.

“I think they could have gone further. Maybe we just need to do baby steps,” Erin said.

“But are the police going to monitor it?" she asked.