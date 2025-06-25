Westfield is set to hold a special census. Here's why:

WESTFIELD — The City of Westfield is set to resume its special census efforts after being paused earlier this year due to a federal hiring freeze.

With a critical exemption waiver secured by U.S. Senators Todd Young, Jim Banks, and Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, the Census Bureau can now hire enumerators and proceed with the enumeration process.

“This special census is a critical step for ensuring that Westfield receives accurate funding and resources based on its rapidly growing population,” Westfield Mayor Scott Willis stated.

Westfield's population has seen explosive growth in recent years, prompting officials to act.

According to the most recent census data, Westfield's population was reported as just shy of 50,000 in 2020, but local estimates suggest that the number has since surged to between 65,000 and 70,000 residents.

Realtor Matt Dooley, a seven-year resident of Westfield, has seen it firsthand.

“Over the past seven years, we’ve seen the population almost double. We have to keep up with population growth and new projects, but we also have to do it smartly.”

With this rapid growth, Westfield is currently underrepresented in population counts, affecting the distribution of vital state and federal funds.

Mayor Willis pointed out that accurate population data is crucial for public safety funding and even for managing local amenities, like liquor licenses.

“The city of Westfield has no more liquor licenses to give out,” he revealed.

Applications for temporary workers to assist in the enumeration process will soon be available.

The special census is scheduled for mid-September, and the internet self-response period will commence in August 2025. More details will be communicated as the census date approaches.

As the city embarks on this vital initiative, community members are optimistic about the potential benefits.

“You’re going to see a lot more of your tax dollars stay home versus just paying taxes for a town that’s listed at 50,000, but you actually have 70,000 people,” Dooley noted.

More information on the Westfield Special Census and how to sign up to be a census worker is available on the community's website.