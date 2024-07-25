Hamilton County’s first Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area to open this fall

HAMILTON COUNTY — Drinking alcohol in a designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA) is now approved in Noblesville.

The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission gave its final approval for the DORA in downtown Noblesville to take effect this fall. It’s the first of its kind in Hamilton County.

“The district will increase foot traffic, tourism, and spending in the downtown, building on our commitment to supporting our small, locally-owned businesses,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said. “The city has worked closely with local stakeholders, including Noblesville Police Department, to ensure the district is enjoyed safely and responsibly by our community, visitors, and business owners.”

A DORA allows people 21 and older to buy alcoholic beverages from approved businesses and carry them within a certain boundary.

“The DORA district will showcase our downtown square and surrounding area as a social, walkable area with plenty of entertainment, shopping and dining for every occasion,” Willie Neiberger, Director of Operations for The Courthouse Club, said.

For more information on Noblesville’s DORA, click here.