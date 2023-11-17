Hamilton East Public Library Board votes to remove controversial book review policy, president resigns

HAMILTON COUNTY — The Hamilton East Public Library Board voted to remove its controversial book review policy that gained national attention over the last year.

Hamilton East Public Library system, which has locations in Noblesville and Fishers, introduced a policy earlier this year requiring librarians to review every book in the young adult section of the library to see if they are fit for teenage readers.

The review policy attempted to move books that mention profanity, alcohol, drug use, violence, nudity or sexual content to the adult section of the library.

The policy had already been criticized by parents and others in the community, many who said it was not up to the library to decide which books their child should be reading.

However, the policy attracted national attention when Indiana author John Green took to social media to express his frustration over the removal of his book “The Fault in Our Stars.”

The library board voted 5-1 to remove the language from the Collection Development Policy on Thursday evening.

Additionally, the Hamilton East Public Library Board President, Tiffanie Ditlevson, announced at the meeting that she would be resigning on Dec. 31.