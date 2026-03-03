Hamilton Southeastern Schools superintendent resigns, effective April 13

HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton Southeastern Schools Superintendent Pat Mapes announced on Monday that he is stepping down after two years. Mapes will leave on April 13.

According to the press release, Mapes was appointed to lead the district in February 2024 and launched the district's Innovate 2028 strategic plan.

“My entire career in public education has been about serving students,” said Mapes in a statement. “At Hamilton Southeastern, that has been no different. HSE students are exceptional and serving them has been a privilege.”

Mapes has over 35 years of experience in Indiana public schools, ranging from educator, administrator and superintendent. Prior to his time at HSE, he was the superintendent at Perry Township Schools for seven years.

The HSE Board of School Trustees is expected to announce the next steps in the superintendent search process in the coming weeks.