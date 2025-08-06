Law enforcement calls for parental involvement amid youth gun violence in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND — In just eight days, authorities have responded to three shooting incidents involving juveniles in Cumberland, leaving police frustrated and community members concerned about rising youth violence.

"We've had three shootings in eight days, all of which had some form of juvenile involvement," said Detective Sergeant Mark Waggoner with the Cumberland Police Department.

At least two incidents occurred around the intersection of Woodlark Drive and East New York Street.

The most recent incident occurred at a residence on Coole Lane, where officials believe a drug deal was in progress when a juvenile was shot.

Police express concern about the access juveniles have to firearms.

"I can't tell you why kids are getting guns. I don't know how they're getting them so quickly, whether it's through another crime, burglary, robbery, or whatever, but they're finding them," Detective Sergeant Waggoner added.

Cumberland officers are urging parents and community leaders to take a more active role in young people's lives. "It's parent involvement that boils down to this," said an officer. "We can't parent kids for you. We're here to enforce the laws that our state mandates."

Community mentor Kareem Hines, who works with youth through his program New Breed of Youth, echoed this sentiment. Hines stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of crime and enhancing parental engagement.

"I think right now some parents are satisfied by just providing a home and food. What else does the child need?" Hines asked.

Police continue to call for a collective community effort to combat youth violence.

"Everybody deals with it. It's a county issue, a state issue, and now it seems like it’s going to be a country issue," Detective Sergeant Waggoner said. "We need that mental motivation, and I think we, as a community, are missing that."

As investigations continue, Cumberland Police remain committed to protecting the community while appealing to parents for greater involvement in their children's lives.