Man killed in 'officer-involved' shooting in Greenfield, police say

Posted at 12:14 PM, Jul 31, 2022
GREENFIELD — Indiana State Police say a man is dead after a Greenfield police "officer-involved" shooting.

The shooting happened Sunday on Bobtail Drive.

Greenfield police said in a news release that no officers were injured and that the department would not release any further information. The department directed all inquiries to Indiana State Police.

Greenfield police did not specify any officers' involvement in the shooting or specify what happened leading up to it.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine said in a tweet that the investigation is active and ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

