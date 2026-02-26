Turning the page: Historic Carnegie Library revived as restaurant honoring its past

GREENFIELD — A piece of Greenfield’s history is turning the page. The former Carnegie Library, built in 1909 and one of more than 2,500 funded by steel magnate Andrew Carnegie across the United States, is entering a new chapter as a restaurant that honors its past.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Historic Carnegie Library revived as restaurant honoring its past

Where pages once turned, plates now arrive. The building served as Greenfield’s first public library until the institution moved to a larger facility on Broadway Street in 1985.

In 1999, resident Ian Harrison opened Carnegie’s, a fine dining restaurant, in the historic building. The restaurant became a staple in downtown Greenfield until it closed last June.

Hancock County Tourism

The space reopened in October of 2025 under new ownership, the Burgess Restaurant Group, maintaining the building’s heritage while offering a fresh dining experience.

“We really dove into the library theme with curated books and some little decor pieces, really statement pieces,” said Jake Burgess of the Burgess Restaurant Group. “Paying a little bit of tribute to Ian, the heritage of his restaurant, then taking over, was kind of what made us come to the area. We did the redesign, and people who have come here for 25 years were really excited to see the enhancements.”

Burgess told WRTV they kept some old menu items, but added their own style too.

“The preservation of the historic building is important, but also to serve the public in another means,” Brigette Jones Cook, historian and executive director of Hancock County Tourism, said. “It does draw visitors here, which, as tourism director, we want to see.

Hancock County Historical Society

Unique concepts like this capture the county’s small-town charm and give visitors a reason to come back.

"There aren’t very many restaurants in a library building, so it is a unique experience," she noted.

Burgess emphasized the importance of celebrating the building’s history.

“It’s really important to what we do as a brand, and we’re excited to show that with the whole community,” he said.

The restaurant offers fresh ingredients and also offers a space upstairs for Hoosiers to rent.

WRTV

Next week, on Wednesday, March 4, Carnegie's, located at 100 West North Street in Greenfield, will be holding an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They will offer a "Librarian Tour" in the Empire Room, a tasting menu where guests can fill their library card.

Those who make a reservation then will also get 10% off the main dining room that day.

