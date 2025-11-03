Hancock County non-profit serving women sees sharp rise in need, calls on community for help

HANCOCK COUNTY — A small nonprofit that serves Hoosier women in Hancock County is seeing a drastic increase in need. As uncertainty continues, leaders at the Women’s Resource Center say they’re preparing for that number to grow, and they’re calling on the community to help them continue meeting demand.

The Women's Resource Center of Hancock County serves women in all walks of life, whether they're leaving an abusive relationship or need a little extra financial support to get back on track.

For Wanda Brown, volunteering at the center is about much more than stocking pantry shelves that provide personal care items.

“I volunteer here because I love it and I love giving back to the community,” Brown said.

She now serves the very place that once helped her get back on her feet.

“I was homeless three times since I’ve helped here at the Women’s Resource Center, gone through a lot of health issues, and they have been with me every step of the way,” she said.

Founded in 2014, the Hancock County nonprofit has helped hundreds of women like Brown gain stability and independence through support, mentorship and financial assistance.

“There really wasn't anything like that at the time in the county,” said Susan, a staff member at the center. “The purpose is to try to help women become more self-sufficient," Susan Laetsch, the board president of the nonprofit, who can relate to many of the women seeking need.

Executive Director Tracy Butler said the center provides a range of services to help women rebuild their lives.

“I help them find employment. I can help them do their resume, help them find safe and stable housing, fill out applications for other community resources and submit those online,” Butler said.

Butler told WRTV the demand for those services has skyrocketed, particularly among older women living on fixed incomes.

“A lot of these women are on fixed incomes,” Butler said. “Last year, we saw about 160 women, and I'm seeing about 60 women a month right now for assistance. The biggest needs that I'm seeing in Hancock County right now are homes, assistance with rent.” She expects that number to continue climbing.

Butler believes that with even more uncertainty surrounding federal benefits and the increased cost of living, more people will be leaning on their services, like their personal care pantry.

With the anticipated growth, Butler said community support is more crucial than ever.

“We do need the community's help a lot more now than ever because we're such a small agency, so our funding is not huge so any help makes a big difference,” she said.

The center is calling on the community to donate in any way they can, whether it be supplies or their time.

They are asking for things Hoosiers typically won't get at a traditional food pantry, like paper towels, toilet paper, trash bags, shampoo, dish soap and personal hygiene products.

They have outdoor personal pantry boxes that are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To learn more, you can reach out to Tracy Butler at 317-477-1959 or

email tracy@hcwrc.org.

