Hoosier veteran publishes first book at 85, sharing WWII experiences

NEW PALESTINE — At an age when many people have settled into retirement, 85-year-old Brice Tressler is just getting started on a new chapter, literally.

The Hoosier veteran, financial advisor and bible study teacher has published his first novel, Thomas and Michael, a work of historical fiction inspired by his experiences serving in the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division during World War II.

“This flash came into my mind: write a war novel. I thought that was ridiculous," Tressler said. It was a thought he couldn't ignore. "I started at 84 and finished it at 85.”

The book tells the story of twin brothers separated by war — one in Germany and the other in the United States, back home in Indianapolis.

It also explores the emotional toll of conflict both overseas and at home.

“It brings in the emotional part of the soldiers,” Tressler said. “To bring the emotion back to the home front, back here, to the people listening to the radio or watching the movies.”

For his 14-year-old grandson, Nicholas Court, Tressler’s story hits close to home.

Court told WRTV he traveled to Germany with his grandfather three years ago to visit sites from his wartime service.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” Court said. “We went to Munich, Erfurt, Eisenach, and met some of his family.”

Tressler hopes his journey sends a message to others — especially his grandson — about perseverance and lifelong learning.

“You can do whatever you want to do,” Court said. "It doesn't matter your age."

“People ask me when I’m going to retire, and I say you’ll be invited to my retirement party — it’ll be at the cemetery," Tressler added jokingly.

The New Palestine Library will host a “Meet the Author” event with Tressler on January 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Thomas and Michael is available wherever books are sold.

