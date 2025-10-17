'It saved my life': Cost isn't a barrier to care at Hancock Health Women's Clinic

HANCOCK COUNTY — For nearly 30 years, a clinic in Hancock County has worked to remove cost as a barrier to health care for Hoosier women. That mission has proven life-saving for some patients. They're holding a fundraiser to continue to provide that support to the community.

“It saved my life. 100%,” said Mindy Rigney, a single mother who was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago.

Like many patients, Rigney said the cost of care was one of her biggest concerns.

“The surgery alone would be pricey for anybody,” she said. “I didn’t know how I was going to afford it.”

That’s when the Hancock Health Women’s Clinic stepped in. The clinic covered portions of Rigney’s treatment that her insurance didn’t, helping ease the financial burden.

“It doesn’t cover chemo or radiation, but it did pick up what my insurance didn’t,” she said.

Each year, the clinic supports women across Hancock County and beyond — especially those who are uninsured or underinsured.

In 2024, more than 450,000 Hoosiers were without adequate health coverage, according to health officials.

“They have insurance, but their deductibles don’t cover major procedures,” said Becky Pohland, a longtime coordinator at the clinic. “It’s critical to have these services available for women, no matter what their income is.”

The clinic was founded after the launch of the Women Helping Women initiative in 1998. Its primary focus is breast health services, including physical breast exams, mammograms, ultrasounds, breast MRIs and more care surrounding women's health.

“This clinic was conceived originally to provide mammograms for women who were uninsured,” said Pohland. “We started out with 26 mammograms. We’ve had years where we’ve served more than 400 patients.”

Now, the Hancock Health Foundation is calling on the community to help continue that mission.

The foundation has raised more than $1.5 million to support women’s healthcare access and will host its annual fundraiser next Friday, Oct. 24, at the Embassy Suites in Noblesville, starting at 6 p.m.

The event, themed 'Hopelessly Devoted' this year, will feature a dinner, silent auction, games and more.

The event has raised more than half of the funds needed to support services at the Women's Clinic, which supports Hoosiers in Hancock County and beyond.

“A lot of women will not do those exams due to cost,” said Rigney. “Don’t be ashamed. It’s there for a reason — and it’s life-saving.”

For more information about the fundraiser, click here.

