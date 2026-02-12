'It's their Space': As McCordsville grows, town seeks community input on parks master plan

MCCORDSVILLE — Even in the middle of winter, McCordsville’s Parks and Recreation Department is already thinking ahead to warmer days, which means future upgrades to parks and outdoor spaces.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

As McCordsville grows, town seeks community input on parks master plan

Town leaders are working on a new five-year master plan aimed at expanding outdoor options to keep up with the community’s rapid growth.

“As far as the parks department goes, we’re a little behind, I think, with the growth of McCordsville,” Parks Director Stan Wilson said. “We’re playing catch-up, trying to acquire land."

WRTV

Wilson said community feedback is key to building a plan that reflects what residents want. He said the department is considering several additions.

“Areas for people to get out — maybe it’s disc golf, maybe it’s a pump track, maybe it’s a dog park — things along those lines,” Wilson said.

He told WRTV they want to ensure parks meet the needs of families.

“I would just love to see more outdoor space, walking trails, basketball courts and pickleball courtS,” resident Rachel Schaller said.

Rachel Schaller moved to McCordsville from Fishers. She says her two kids are especially interested in outdoor activities.

WRTV

“I have a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old, and they are very into sports, so they love any of the activities we can do outside,” Schaller said. “They’re very into running, walking.”

Another resident, Martha, said she would like to see more safe spaces, like trails and play areas.

“Putting more grounds for children to go outdoors versus the indoor with gaming and their phones,” she said.

Wilson said the town has already made improvements to community gathering spaces, including upgrades at McCords Square and Old School Park.

“New playgrounds, new shelter, bathrooms, which is really important for our park, new basketball courts,” Wilson said. “We conducted a sports park feasibility study last year, which basically said that we need a sports park.”

WRTV

Town leaders say the goal with the new five-year master plan is to create spaces residents can enjoy close to home.

“Do they want to see more paths? Do they want to see more nature areas, splash pads, more park space, more playgrounds?” Wilson said. “It’s their space. It’s their programs.”

The parks department held its first community input meeting on the master plan on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at McCordsville Town Hall.

They plan to hold more in the future, and their goal is to have it done by the end of the year.

Residents who cannot attend meetings are encouraged to contact the town to share feedback.

—

Naja Woods is the In Your Community senior reporter for Lawrence/Hancock counties. She started her journalism career in 2019 after graduating from Knox College in Illinois. She’s always looking forward to making a difference by empowering the diverse communities throughout the area and helping share their unique perspectives through storytelling. Share your story ideas and important issues with Naja by emailing news@wrtv.com.