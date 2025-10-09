New Alzheimer's treatment offered at Hancock County is giving Hoosiers hope

GREENFIELD — A new Alzheimer’s treatment is now being offered at Hancock Health, and it is giving families renewed hope in the fight against the disease.

Starla Parsons, 69, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at age 68. She said the signs were subtle at first but hard to ignore.

“I knew something had to have been going on because of just how you feel,” she said.

Her husband, Daniel Parsons, who's been there every step of the way, also noticed changes too.

“She would ask me the same things over and over again,” he said. He also told WRTV his wife would be a lot more confused.

After her diagnosis, Parsons said she often felt frustrated and a lot more anxious.

“I just know there’s nothing in this world that can help some of the things,” she said.

That changed when she learned about anti-amyloid therapy, a new FDA-approved treatment now available at Hancock Health.

Parsons didn’t hesitate to try it and became the hospital’s first patient to begin treatment.

“This gives patients an option that didn’t have an option before,” said Dr. Josh East, a neurologist with Hancock Health who helps oversee the treatment.

The therapy uses antibodies that bind to amyloid plaques — abnormal protein deposits in the brain associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The body’s immune system then works to clear out these proteins, potentially slowing the disease’s progression.

Parsons said she's already started feeling a lot healthier and better since starting the treatment nearly a year ago.

She hopes it helps her live at least another ten years.

Patients receive the treatment through hour-long intravenous infusions (IV). Dr. East said the therapy is only available to those in the early, mild stages of Alzheimer’s.

WRTV

“This is not a cure,” East said. “It does not stop the progression of the disease, but people who are on the treatment seem to progress more slowly.”

He added that while rare, the treatment does come with risks, including the possibility of small brain bleeds.

Hancock Health began offering the therapy earlier this year and is currently treating more than a dozen patients.

The hospital is one of the few smaller facilities in the region providing this kind of care, so some don't have to travel more than an hour for the treatment.

The treatment is covered through the Parsons' insurance, but the health network said they will work with patients interested in the therapy.

Health officials emphasize that early diagnosis is key.

Anyone experiencing memory loss or other cognitive symptoms is encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider.