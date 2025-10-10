Push for pedestrian safety grows after woman killed near busy Greenfield shopping center

GREENFIELD — Residents in Greenfield are calling for increased pedestrian safety measures near a busy shopping center on Melody Lane after an 81-year-old woman was struck and killed while crossing the parking lot on Sunday morning.

Right outside Dollar Tree now sits a memorial with a sign labeled "Look Twice" to honor the woman who died as she tried to cross the parking lot.

There are also caution signs in the area urging drivers to slow down. But many in the community say that isn’t enough.

“They don’t have any speed bumps, so that would be good,” one resident said.

“Signs of slow down or stop signs or make something really bright," said Linda Lanning, a frequent shopper in the area.

The shopping center, located near State Road 9, is often busy with both vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Melody Lane, the road as you enter and leave.

Neighbors have taken to social media to express concerns about drivers speeding and bushes that reduce visibility.

Sheila Raper, who shops at the center at least once a week, is among those pushing for change.

“I noticed that there’s a lot of traffic and people can go fast,” she said.

As of right now, there is no signage posted near the painted crosswalks around the shopping center, and residents expressed concerns about confusion.

“People don’t slow down even at the crosswalks,” Lanning said. “It makes me more aware.”

The Greenfield Traffic Safety Committee has acknowledged the incident and said concerns were discussed during a public meeting held on Wednesday.

Some residents said they've expressed concerns long before Sunday's fatal incident.

Crystal Matthews, the granddaughter of the woman who died, was among the speakers at that meeting.

The committee has not responded to requests for an interview, but they are encouraging residents to continue sharing their traffic concerns with the committee's city chairperson and city engineer Glen Morrow at gmorrow@greenfieldin.org.

“I hope that it helps and something is done,” Raper said.

Police say the crash remains under investigation, but their number one priority is keeping the community safe.

