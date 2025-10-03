Residents push back against some developments planned for Fortville

FORTVILLE — As Fortville continues to grow, some residents are raising concerns about the kind of development taking place in their small town.

Bryan and Joyce Beaver have lived in Fortville for more than 40 years. They’ve watched the town transform over the decades. What started as what they describe as a “sleepy town” has become a lively community with new businesses and restaurants.

“It went from a sleepy town that nobody visited to now a bustling local economy of cool restaurants,” said Bryan Beaver, a Fortville native.

WRTV

That transformation is far from over.

The Fortville Plan Commission recently approved a site plan for a McDonald’s on East Broadway Street. That decision is drawing mixed reactions from locals.

“I think we can invest in what makes this town special versus just another McDonald’s,” Beaver said, who would like to see a healthy option take the space.

Other residents agreed with the Beavers, saying they are not against the growth. They think the town would benefit more from amenities like a grocery store.

“People in the community would maybe like to see a grocery store, even a smaller chain, maybe like an Aldi,” said Fortville resident Andrea Radford.

The town’s Planning and Building Director, Adam Zaklikowski, said the new McDonald’s won’t look like a typical one.

“The architecture of it is an upgraded architecture from their usual template, so we think that will be a nice addition to the community,” he said.

In addition to the McDonald’s, there is also a proposal to build a gas station within a 1.2-mile stretch of Broadway Street.

“We have a fourth gas station coming in within 1.2 miles,” said Joyce Beaver. “A lot of people I talked to were concerned also about the foot traffic.”

Residents are also concerned about infrastructure keeping pace with growth.

“We only still have a two-lane highway, so getting in and out of our neighborhood could be a problem,” Radford added.

Zaklikowski acknowledged the balancing act between preserving Fortville’s small town charm and embracing growth.

WRTV

“Certainly with growth comes trade-offs,” he said. “We’ve really been trying to blend that suburban reality with a small-town, walkable, historic village.”That small-town identity is something many residents say they’re fighting to preserve. Some have even started a petition opposing additional commercial rezoning.

“We can affect a little bit of what happens with the community and hope that it goes into a direction that serves the people from here and keeps Fortville special the way it is,” said one resident involved in the petition effort.

What’s Next

The Fortville Plan Commission says it continues to consider public input in its decisions.

Officials also confirm there is a plan for a mixed-use apartment complex, and there is an ongoing effort to bring a grocery store to town.