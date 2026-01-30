'We're a food desert': Fortville takes steps to get another grocery store as town grows

FORTVILLE — Town leaders in Fortville say bringing a full-service grocery store to the community is their top priority, and they tell WRTV they have begun laying the groundwork.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Fortville takes steps to get another grocery store as town grows

Ruby Cook, a Fortville resident, said she recently went several days without groceries after the winter storm.

“It was a few days for me of just not having anything,” Cook said. “Most of the time, my family helps me out. They’ll either go to Meijer in McCordsville or Anderson.”

Cook does not own a car, and walking to Fortville’s only grocery store was not an option during dangerously cold temperatures.

“It was hard,” she said.

Currently, Strough’s located on the east side of town is the only dedicated grocery store in Fortville, but has faced ongoing struggles throughout recent years.

WRTV

All the residents WRTV talked to say they don't shop there and are forced to go outside of Fortville.

“We’re a food desert, and we don’t have things available for people in this town that don’t travel or can’t travel,” said Tonya Davis, president of the Fortville Town Council. “So I hope that whoever we do get here has a local delivery service.”

Davis says this would be a good option for residents who are elderly, don't drive, or simply want a grocery store closer.

Davis told WRTV she grew up in Fortville, when the town supported two grocery stores.

"I just don't see why we can't do that now," she told WRTV.

During the town's recent council meeting, they annexed and rezoned the 120-acre property that sits near US 36 and 300 West.

WRTV

"It'll be just as convenient as everything else," Davis said.

She says the owner of the property supports the plan to bring the grocery store in addition to smaller retail shops they are looking to potentially fill the space with.

Fortville

Town officials are working with the Hancock County Economic Development Council (HEDC) to attract a grocery developer.

Davis said market data shows Fortville is well-positioned to support another store as the town continues to grow.

While some residents have raised concerns about development, many say the need for another grocery option is clear.

“I think they would do good business here,” one resident said.

“We definitely need it,” Cook added.

WRTV

Planning remains in the early stages, and no agreements have been finalized.

Town leaders said they are considering possibilities such as a Kroger or an Aldi, though no decisions have been made.

A location is also not set in stone for where another potential grocery store could be.

Fortville town leaders are encouraging residents to weigh in, voice concerns or ask questions as growth continues in Fortville.

—

Naja Woods is the In Your Community senior reporter for Lawrence/Hancock counties. She started her journalism career in 2019 after graduating from Knox College in Illinois. She’s always looking forward to making a difference by empowering the diverse communities throughout the area and helping share their unique perspectives through storytelling. Share your story ideas and important issues with Naja by emailing news@wrtv.com.