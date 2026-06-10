Harrison County residents impacted by flooding can submit damage reports to Indiana 211

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WRTV) — Harrison County residents impacted by the severe flooding on June 9 are asked to report storm damage to Indiana 211 on Wednesday.

A news release from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security said the storm damage reports will help the department estimate damage and develop next steps in the disaster recovery process.

Residents can call 866-211-9966 or visit the Indiana 211 website to report damage.

IDHS says only Harrison County residents should use Indiana 211 for damage reporting. Residents of other counties can reach out to their local emergency manager.