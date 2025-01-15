Has the 'Quad-demic' hit Indiana? Experts seeing more than just 4 viruses spreading

INDIANAPOLIS — Coughs, sneezes, and runny noses have been ramping up after the holidays. Add to that, a nasty stomach bug, which has led to some using the term ‘quad-demic.’

WRTV talked to a doctor about what we’re seeing here in Indiana.

“This time of year, what we always notice is an uptick,” explained John Christenson, the Associate Medical Director of Invention Prevention at Riley Hospital for Children.

The ‘Quad-demic’ refers to RSV, the Flu, COVID-19, and a stomach bug called Norovirus.

One of the viruses hit 15-month Toby Lee hard last month.

“He wasn't himself at all. Like, he didn't smile. We couldn't get him to smile for like, two weeks,” said his mom April.

He spent five days in the hospital at Riley Hospital for Children.

“It was hard to watch, he was still not acting like himself,” added his dad Ryan.

Doctors told his parents Toby had RSV and needed high-pressure oxygen.

“It took him a long time to, like, be able to be weaned off the oxygen. So that was scary,” April told WRTV.

It’s something officials are seeing county-wide.

“For many of these viral infections that we see this time of the year, there is no treatment so you have to deal with the complications. If the child needs oxygen, they have a bacterial infection on top of it that you treat with antibiotics,” explained Dr. Christenson.

While the term ‘Quad-demic’ is floating around nationwide, including here in Indiana, Christenson told WRTV, they’re seeing more than just those four illnesses.

“We have all kinds of different viruses that tend to circulate this time of year," he said.

It’s a similar picture across Indiana and nationwide.

During week 2 (January 5 to 11), the Marion County Health Department reported 477 of Marion County ED visits had Influenza-like symptoms.



That’s lower than the week prior but still a rise compared to months ago.

In Marion County hospitals, the age group 0-4 years old had the highest percentage of ILI-related ED visits at 10.63% (132 visits), followed by 5-17 years old at 4.81% (52 visits).

REC Stock Footage/Shutterstock Toddler getting examined with a stethoscope.

Last week, the age group 0-4 years old had the highest percentage of ILI-related ED visits at 17.00% (302 visits).

Riley's Pediatric Emergency Departments are also seeing an increase in visits relating to viruses. They provided the following chart.

Doctors say the best ways to prevent the spread is to wash your hands, cover your mouth, stay home when you're sick, and get vaccinated.

“It keeps you out of intensive care, it keeps you out of the hospital. It keeps you from dying and that’s the benefit of vaccines,” added Dr. Christenson.