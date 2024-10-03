Haughville residents express what they hope to see changed ahead of IMPD, Pastor visit

INDIANAPOLIS — As IMPD and local pastors look to make connections with neighbors, WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson listened to what Haughville residents want to see changed in their neighborhood and how they think that can happen.

"Haughville to me is home," said Jalen Merritt.

Merritt has spent his 27 years on the west side. It's a community he says often gets a bad reputation.

"I've been here my whole life, and I've heard the rep since I was a baby," he said.

But it's more than that. It's home for families, like Deborah Nelson's.

"We call it the best kept secret in Haughville, downtown Haughville, beautiful Haughville," said Nelson. "We're in a pretty good area over here. We all look out for one another in this area. We have all types of ethnicities living here."

When it comes to improving their neighborhood, residents tell WRTV it is not up to just one agency.

Nelson wants pastors to step up.

"The one thing that I wish is that those of us who are able to reach out and help another, like some of our pastors, who have that inside information to know where to get low-cost loans so that we can keep our homes up," said Nelson. "Show us the way."

For Merritt, it's seeing more police.

"I remember as a kid, police used to ride their bikes, walk down the street, say what's up. If they were to bring that back or make us feel that they are here to see their community because they live here too," said Merritt.

Josue Tapia hopes city leaders will get more involved.

"If I was a leader, I would come around to the neighborhoods, talk with the people, and say, 'What do you need to be changed over here,'" said Tapia.

For Tim Lambert, it's getting homeless off the streets.

"It's getting ready to be winter and a lot of them are going to freeze to death, unfortunately. You can say something, but nothing gets done," said Lambert. "There's an abandoned school that could be turned into a shelter."

Pearly King said neighbors need to do more.

"If I see you on the street, maybe say, 'Hello, how are you doing,'" she said.

That kindness is something everyone agreed with.

"We should have more community outings," said Merritt. "I don't even know my neighbors down the street."

This weekend, IMPD will visit Indianapolis churches to have a conversation with community members. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, October 5 – Car Seat Safety Clinic & Community Resource Fair



Car Seat Safety Clinic

Location: Firefly Children & Family Alliance, 3801 N Temple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Details: Certified experts will provide hands-on demonstrations, safety checks, and education on proper car seat installation and usage.

Community Resource Fair

Location: Resurrection Community Church, 2502 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218 Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Details: Community partners will provide information on essential services and resources for Indianapolis families.



Sunday, October 6 – Faith Visits