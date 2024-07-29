Health fair working to provide aid to Indy's Latino community

INDIANAPOLIS — Some in the Indianapolis Latino community feel they are unable to attain the healthcare they need.

“I feel like we're not really recognized sometimes,” shared Indianapolis resident Ana Lopez. “People do a lot to come here. They do it for better benefits though we're just not getting them as we want to.”

WRTV

On Sunday, the Marion County Public Health Department teamed up with numerous health organizations to host a free back-to-school vaccination and health screenings event.

“We know how important school days are,” explained Anthem representative Elena Guadiana. “We know the requirements to go back to school had vaccines and all that stuff. But we, overall, just want our families on the east side to stay healthy.”

WRTV

The event included physical exams for children, routine vaccinations, lead screenings, Covid-19 tests, BMI screenings, as well as blood pressure, cholesterol (HDL, LDL), triglycerides, HIV, and glucose checks.

It’s filling a need in Indianapolis’s Hispanic and Latino communities.

WRTV

“Latino families have a hard time just picking up resources, we want to make it accessible just because oftentimes they may be an immigrant that is undocumented.”

Ana says she appreciates any help organizations can provide.

WRTV

“Just knowing that we have a community that can help us, it's nice," she said.

Anyone that needs assistance finding healthcare can learn more by visiting the Marion County Public Health Department website.