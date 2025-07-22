Heat and humidity are on the way. Here is where you can stay cool around Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — As extreme heat grips Central Indiana, city officials are urging residents without air conditioning to take advantage of dozens of cooling centers across the metro area.

With temperatures soaring into the 90s and above, Indy Parks is reminding the public about the 15 cooling centers throughout Indianapolis. The centers are designed to provide a safe, air-conditioned space for anyone needing a break from the sweltering weather.

“That’s really what these cooling centers are all about, is making sure that folks are safe, know that they have somewhere to go,” said Alex Cortwright with Indy Parks.

The city’s facilities are strategically located across neighborhoods to ensure accessibility, but in suburban areas, options can be more limited.

Residents in places like Beech Grove rely on community hubs such as libraries, municipal buildings and senior centers.

Stephanie Bramlett, director of the Beech Grove Senior Center, emphasized the importance of checking on vulnerable neighbors, especially the elderly.

“A lot of them’s on blood thinners, so they don’t realize that it's as hot as it is,” Bramlett said. “So it's important, check on your neighbors, check on your seniors.”

In one case, a local resident was left without relief after his window AC unit failed.

“He didn't have an AC unit. His window unit went out,” Bramlett said.

The city is encouraging anyone, regardless of their circumstances, to use the centers. Whether someone loses power, doesn’t have home air conditioning, or needs a cool place during the day, the centers are open to all.

“It’s especially important during these heat waves that folks have a place to go,” Cortwright said. “Really, any reason folks can come utilize our centers. They’re open. They’re a great way to escape the heat during the middle of the day.”

For a full list of cooling center locations, residents can visit Indy Parks' Extreme Weather page or explore statewide options through Indiana 211 to find nearby shelters and resources.