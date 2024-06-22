Heat doesn't stop hundreds of Hoosiers from doing yoga on the circle

INDIANAPOLIS — The heat didn't stop hundreds of Hoosiers from gathering on the circle for the annual Monumental Yoga event.

The event put on by non-profit Indy Yoga Movement was a way to support the organization’s mission to bring yoga to students in local schools across central Indiana.

WRTV Monumental Yoga

Friday’s event was held on the International Day of Yoga and encouraged local yogis of all ages to bust a move on their mats.

“It's a gentle yoga flow, it's meant for all levels of skill and it's just a way to enjoy our beautiful downtown Indianapolis, celebrate our city and celebrate the practice of yoga,” said Suzy Bindley, the Co-Founder & President of Indy Yoga Movement.

WRTV Monumental Yoga

She helped started the non-profit started 11-years-ago to help empower struggling students through the practice.

Tiffany Dinwiddie is a yoga instructor herself that’s been coming to the event since it started.

WRTV Monumental Yoga

She brought her four-year-old daughter.

"I think it's a great way to show that everyone can come together and be together and I think what yoga means,” she said.

WRTV Monumental Yoga

Dinwiddie and her daughter were among many who braved the heat.

"I don't think anyone is not going to be able to endure it, it will be alright,” said Matthew Starkey, who attended the event.

WRTV Monumental Yoga

"We knew it would be hot and people would need some real hydration. We knew that we would be able to provide something healthy, hydrating to get the crowd going and participate in the yoga,” said David Hegrows, the Co-founder of Bodi Buzz, a local vendor that sold cold-press juices and herbal teas.

The Summer Solstice event featured a variety of vendors with everything from apparel to jewelry to body products.

WRTV Monumental Yoga

It also featured live music, and classes with different forms of yoga.

The main goal of the event was to raise money for Indy Movement’s mission to support struggling students through yoga.

"We're really trying to bring this wisdom and this level of coping skills and the level of focus that yoga can provide to young people,” said Bindley. "We're bringing the community of yogis together and then it also does benefit our ability to reach more students."

WRTV Monumental Yoga

Indy Yoga Movement is holding summer yoga programs for local students, along with community classes for all ages.