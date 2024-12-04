Heating your home without icing out your finances: Experts share tips on how to be energy-efficient

INDIANAPOLIS — Colder temperatures are here, meaning Hoosiers will be cranking up the heat in their homes.

WRTV talked to experts about tips on how to stay warm without icing out your finances.

WRTV Heating Your Home

“Just turning it [the thermostat] down a couple of degrees is definitely going to help save you on your energy bills,” explained Brent Wald, a Residential Sales Consultant with Broad Ripple Service Experts.



Wald told WRTV that starting with the thermostat is key and the first of many steps to help heat your home efficiently.

“Closing your doors, making sure no garage doors are left open, and making sure your seals are still good around your doors,” he added. “Also, checking your attic insulation is going to help with your energy savings and the life of your roof.”

WRTV Heating Your Home

Wald also suggests closing your curtains to help with drafty windows.

These are tips that can apply to both homeowners and renters.

“Anybody that rents can buy their own heavy curtains and put those over your windows, over sliding glass doors. A lot of air loss is through sliding glass doors,” he said.

WRTV Heating Your Home



Wald recommends getting your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system (HVAC) checked and serviced at least twice a year and changing out your air filter at least once a month.

It’s advice that homeowner Stephen Thomas is following.

He got his furnace looked at Tuesday and prepared his home for the colder weather.

WRTV Heating Your Home

“I think it is important, not just to save money in the short term but to save money in the long term. If you can stay ahead of replacing or something breaking down,” said Thomas.

Experts recommend setting your thermostat between 62 to 65 degrees when you're not home and when you're home setting it between 68 to 70 degrees.

There are also tax credits available if you make energy-efficient upgrades to your home. For more information, click here.

