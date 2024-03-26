Help the Indianapolis Zoo name rhino calf

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo needs your help naming their newborn rhino calf.

The female white rhino calf was born on Super Bowl Sunday to mother Zenzele. She is the first live-birth rhinoceros calf for the Indianapolis Zoo and Zenzele's seventh calf. Now, the 300 lbs of cuteness needs a name.

The zoo, created a list of three names and is asking the public to vote for the best one:



Kimara (Kah-Mara)

Xola (Zoh-Lah)

Zora (Zor-Ah)

To vote, go to this link, click on your favorite name and hit send.

The contest will close on Monday, April 8 at noon and the winning name will be revealed on Tuesday, April 9.

Plus, don’t miss out on the zoo's new Rhino Adventure: Mom & Baby Special Edition for a chance to meet Zenzele and her new calf before they make their public debut.