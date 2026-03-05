Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
41  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
News and HeadlinesLocal News

Actions

Hendricks County works to become a verified accessible travel destination for people with disabilities

The CARE to Connect initiative partners with Wheel the World to survey local businesses and verify accessibility for travelers with disabilities
Screenshot 2026-03-05 at 4.55.39 PM.png
WRTV
Screenshot 2026-03-05 at 4.55.39 PM.png
Posted

PLAINFIELD — Hendricks County is partnering with an international travel resource to survey local businesses for accessibility, making it easier for travelers with disabilities to plan their visits.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Hendricks Co works to become a verified accessible travel destination

The county's CARE to Connect initiative is a $17,000 investment to survey businesses across the county and determine how accessible they are for people with disabilities.

Screenshot 2026-03-05 at 4.55.48 PM.png

Tina Staniscia, a senior corporate mapper with Wheel the World, is visiting businesses armed with a tape measure and a list of amenities to assess accessibility standards.

"It is an international travel resource for travelers to plan trips, and what we do is we provide information for them to make decisions about where best they can travel comfortably," Staniscia said.

Screenshot 2026-03-05 at 4.55.57 PM.png

Once a business or county is verified by Wheel the World, it can be listed on the organization's website as an accessible destination, which could help bring more visitors to the community.

Screenshot 2026-03-05 at 4.55.15 PM.png

Jaime Bohler Smith, executive director and CEO of Visit Hendricks County, said the verification process gives travelers confidence before they arrive.

"Part of this project is that we can be designated, we can be actually verified by Wheel the World that yes, you can come here, we have verified that yes, this place is actually accessible for you," Smith said.

Screenshot 2026-03-05 at 4.55.24 PM.png

Smith said the initiative is about making sure all visitors feel welcome.

"Everyone is welcomed, everyone is valued and that's what we want people to know," Smith said. "Hendricks County is real, you know? We want people to understand that it's an opportunity to come here and see what we have to offer."

Staniscia said the need for accessible travel options will only grow as the population ages.

"Anyone can end up in a wheelchair, and our population is getting older every day," Staniscia said. "We look at people who use walkers, canes, scooters, you name it, and everybody has accessibility needs of one kind or another."

Screenshot 2026-03-05 at 4.56.13 PM.png

Brian Carey, general manager of the Embassy Suites in Plainfield, said his property is ready to welcome guests with disabilities.

"We are ADA compliant, we have the rooms we offer the availability. When you come to Hendricks County, we have a place for you to stay," Carey said.

Screenshot 2026-03-05 at 4.55.30 PM.png

Businesses that are surveyed will receive detailed reports and recommendations for improvement. Once verified, they will be recognized as accessible destinations. The county is also hosting an event on April 9, where businesses and community partners across the county can find out ways they can improve their accessibility. To register and find out more information about that even click here.

__

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.