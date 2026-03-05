Hendricks County works to become a verified accessible travel destination for people with disabilities

PLAINFIELD — Hendricks County is partnering with an international travel resource to survey local businesses for accessibility, making it easier for travelers with disabilities to plan their visits.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Hendricks Co works to become a verified accessible travel destination

The county's CARE to Connect initiative is a $17,000 investment to survey businesses across the county and determine how accessible they are for people with disabilities.

WRTV

Tina Staniscia, a senior corporate mapper with Wheel the World, is visiting businesses armed with a tape measure and a list of amenities to assess accessibility standards.

"It is an international travel resource for travelers to plan trips, and what we do is we provide information for them to make decisions about where best they can travel comfortably," Staniscia said.

WRTV

Once a business or county is verified by Wheel the World, it can be listed on the organization's website as an accessible destination, which could help bring more visitors to the community.

WRTV

Jaime Bohler Smith, executive director and CEO of Visit Hendricks County, said the verification process gives travelers confidence before they arrive.

"Part of this project is that we can be designated, we can be actually verified by Wheel the World that yes, you can come here, we have verified that yes, this place is actually accessible for you," Smith said.

WRTV

Smith said the initiative is about making sure all visitors feel welcome.

"Everyone is welcomed, everyone is valued and that's what we want people to know," Smith said. "Hendricks County is real, you know? We want people to understand that it's an opportunity to come here and see what we have to offer."

Staniscia said the need for accessible travel options will only grow as the population ages.

"Anyone can end up in a wheelchair, and our population is getting older every day," Staniscia said. "We look at people who use walkers, canes, scooters, you name it, and everybody has accessibility needs of one kind or another."

WRTV

Brian Carey, general manager of the Embassy Suites in Plainfield, said his property is ready to welcome guests with disabilities.

"We are ADA compliant, we have the rooms we offer the availability. When you come to Hendricks County, we have a place for you to stay," Carey said.

WRTV

Businesses that are surveyed will receive detailed reports and recommendations for improvement. Once verified, they will be recognized as accessible destinations. The county is also hosting an event on April 9, where businesses and community partners across the county can find out ways they can improve their accessibility. To register and find out more information about that even click here.

__