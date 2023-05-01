2nd Avon High School students dies of suspected overdose since March 15

AVON — A second Avon High School student has died of a suspected drug overdose within the past two months.

According to the school corporation, the student, Noah Pillow, died of a drug overdose over the weekend. He is the second Avon High School student to die of a suspected overdose since March 15.

Pillow was an active member of the Avon club lacrosse team.

According to the schools, Pillow's father Kevin allowed the schools to release that his son died of an overdose — mainly in effort to protect fellow AHS classmates.

Crisis counselors are at the school today to offer support to students and staff. Special accommodations are in place to care for members of the club lacrosse team and their families.

The corporation has been in the midst of planning a public information session about the same topic. It's coming up on Thursday, May 18. It takes place in the Avon Middle School North Auditorium at 7 p.m.