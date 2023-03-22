Avon student dies from suspected overdose, teen and two adults arrested

AVON — The death of an Avon High School student last week after a suspected overdose has led to the arrest of three individuals – including one juvenile.

A 15-year-old student at Avon High School died on March 15 after being found unresponsive in his home, according to police.

The student is believed to have died from a suspected overdose, according to Avon PD. Police have yet to determine which drug may be taken by the teen as full toxicology results from the teen's death are still pending.

According to the probable cause affidavit, multiple blue pills imprinted with M on one side and 30 on another side were found in a drawer in the students room.

Two people, an adult and a teen, were arrested shortly after the teen's death.

The adult, Kyle Rudman, admitted to using and distributing drugs. He faces charges of dealing in a narcotic drug minor to a minor, neglect of a dependent, dealing marijuana to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession charges.

The juvenile was a fellow Avon High School student, according to court documents. The teen was booked at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center after admitting to the sale of the drugs found in the drawer to the student and another.

According to court documents, the student said he sold 10 or 11 pills to his classmates. At the scene, officers found 9 full pills and one partial pill matching the same description.

The juvenile is preliminary charged with multiple drug-related felonies. He is not being named because of his age.

During the course of their investigation, detectives found more than 100 suspected synthetic opioid drugs, Xanax and THC vape cartridges.

Detectives have also identified at least one other person who was involved in the distribution of drugs. That person was taken into custody on Wednesday. Their name and official charges have not yet been released.

Formal charges will be filed by the Hendricks County Prosecutor's Office.

Avon Schools released the following statement on Wednesday.