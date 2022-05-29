ADA accessible water park opens in Avon

AVON — A new, ADA accessible water park is now open for all to enjoy in Avon.

Murphy Aquatic Park, located at 753 S County Road 625 E, features a water playground and each pool has a zero depth entry point. Water wheelchairs are available for guests and play features were adapted to ADA code.

"It's a place for everybody," park director Lora Helmick said.

Helmick was born and raised in Avon and says the aquatic park is something the community has needed for a long time. The project has been five years in the making, and construction took exactly one year.

"Since the beginning, I said 'I just want to see that one kid jump in that pool' ... I'm just happy to be able to bring it to the community," Helmick said.