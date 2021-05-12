Avon High School yearbook published with quote some consider racially insensitive

AVON — Yearbook distribution has been suspended at Avon High School after a quote from a video game chosen by a student was published in some yearbooks already distributed.

"Although not its original intent, the quote was interpreted by some as racially insensitive," a statement from the Avon Community School Corporation read.

The quote, from the video game BioShock, is attributed to the video game’s antagonist: “In the end what separates a man from a slave? Money? Power? No, a man chooses, and a slave obeys!"

Yearbooks already distributed on Wednesday will be collected and the quote will be obscured before being redistributed, according to the statement.

"We are sorry to students, family members, employees, or community members who were offended by the language in the yearbook," the statement read. "AHS and district leaders are investigating the matter thoroughly."