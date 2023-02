INDIANAPOLIS — Crumbl Cookies is expanding in Central Indiana.

The company tells WRTV it is opening in Avon on Friday, Feb. 17.

Crumbl offers a variety of different flavors each week.

For the first five days, orders will only be available in store, but other options like delivery will begin Feb. 22.

It's located at 8788 E US Hwy 36, near Costco, the newly opened Swensons Drive-In and the future Lou Malnati's.

