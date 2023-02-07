Lou Malnati's preparing to open in Avon, hiring employees

AVON — Lou Malnati's famous Chicago deep dish pizza is about to be available at a new location in Central Indiana.

The restaurant is planning to open in Avon in March.

They're currently looking to hire more than 50 people.

Roles include delivery drivers, kitchen crew and phone staff.

A hiring fair is happening Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 119 Angelina Way.

Applicants should bring proof of authorization to work in the United States and a resume, if applicable.

You can also apply online or by texting “Lous” to 242424.