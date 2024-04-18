Official fund set up for donations to fallen Hendricks County deputy Fred Fislar's family

HENDRICKS COUNTY — In effort to avoid scammers taking advantage of the passing of fallen Hendricks County deputy Fred Fislar's death, an official fund has been set up for those looking to support his wife and children.

Deputy Fred Fislar died on Tuesday when he came in contact with power lines at the scene of a crash involving a possibly impaired driver.

Fislar was hired with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2021. Prior to joining the department, he served in the United States Marine Corp. He leaves behind his wife, Maddy, and two young children ages six, and six months.

Those looking to donate to the fund are asked to visit the Central Indiana Police Foundation website.

If you have any questions about donating, you can contact the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office at 317-7450-6269.

If you prefer, you can mail a check to the Central Indiana Police Foundation in lieu of donating online. Send it to Central Indiana Police Foundation 1524 Shelby St. Indianapolis, IN 46203. Identify the donation by writing "Deputy Fred Fislar" in the memo line of the check.

WATCH | 'His goal was to become a cop to help the community': Community reacts to death of Hendricks County Deputy