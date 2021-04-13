Contract approved to upgrade Plainfield police body cameras

PLAINFIELD — The Plainfield Town Council approved a contract Monday to upgrade the police department's body and in-car cameras.

The contract upgrade with Motorola will upgrade the cameras, storage and get body cameras for all sworn members of the Plainfield Police Department, according to a release on the town's website.

Having more cameras and storage will allow for more transparency from the department and cut down on the costs of investigations, according to the release.

"The advantage of this new system is that the camera will essentially always be recording, which is advantageous for all of our staff and those we encounter," Chief Jared McKee said in the release. “I am thankful that the council sees the benefits of a robust body worn and in-car camera system and is willing to finance such a large endeavor. As we continually strive towards police professionalism, our transparency to the public should always be imbedded in everything we do."