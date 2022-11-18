Residents have mixed reaction about planned resource center in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD — There are frustrations from neighbors both for and against a proposal for the re-zoning of a former church in Plainfield.

Family Promise Resource Center is hoping to move into the old Hope Presbyterian Church.

The center says it's run out of room at its current site in Plainfield.

"It's just administrative offices and a day center for people to come in and receive case management with our advocates that work here and all the other support services that they need," Julie Randall, the Executive Directors for Family Promise, said.

They offer a variety of resources for people who live in Hendricks County including food, access to showers and laundry and help with rent.

They also operate a homeless shelter, but say that wouldn't move to the new site.

"I agree with the purpose of being able to help people that don't have homes, but it doesn't need to be at the expense of our families, especially in this residential area here," Gary Boggs, who lives in the neighborhood, said.

Still, neighbors who live near the former church aren't happy about a proposed move for the resource center.

"The concept of what they are wanting to do is good. The application is not. If you pan around, you can see this is a neighborhood ... it is not a business area," Robert Russell, who lives in the neighborhood said.

Randall said she doesn't want people to think they want to move a homeless shelter to the neighborhood.

"It's hard to hear that because I know it's not people's hearts. I know that there is so much fear that has driven a lot of this," Randall said. "I think there has been a lot of misinformation out there about what we are and what we aren't."

Neighbors who live in the area Family Promise is currently at said they don't have any problems with them.

"Kind of low key, hardly even notice, under the radar," Terry Wiegan, who lives in the current neighborhood of Family Promise, said. "Lots of people need help from time to time; it's not like they're settling in the neighborhood. They are coming by the office and getting help."

The re-zoning proposal goes before the Plainfield plan commission Monday night at 6:30.

Residents will have an opportunity to speak for or against the plan at that time.

"It's not necessarily the people they help. Any time you offer free services, you're going to have certain people that you're not necessarily out to help but come along with the territory," Larry Jones, who lives in the neighborhood, said.

They will give a favorable or unfavorable recommendation to the town council, which will then vote on the plan.

