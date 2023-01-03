Here's how to use an AED and get CPR training in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game against the Bengals.

The American Heart Association says cardiac arrest occurs when the heart malfunctions and stops beating unexpectedly.

Every year, approximately 350,000 Americans suffer sudden cardiac arrest outside of the hospital. About 90% of those people don’t survive, however, for the 40+% who receive bystander CPR, the odds of survival are more than doubled.

