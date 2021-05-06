Here's how you can watch 2021 university graduations in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — After having to postpone in-person commencement ceremonies last year because of the COVID-19, universities and colleges in Indiana are getting ready to ceremonies this spring.

Because the number of guests will be limited at some ceremonies, schools are will live stream the events.

Here's what you need to know about the plans.

Purdue University

Purdue University photo Purdue campus in West Lafayette

Purdue University will have two commencement ceremonies in the spring.

Here's the schedule for the ceremonies:



All undergraduates, professional and master's programs students: 10 a.m. May 15

All Ph. D programs: 10 a.m. May 16

The ceremonies will be live-streamed.

University of Indianapolis

Provided by the University of Indianapolis UIndy

The University of Indianapolis will have several parades to celebrate the classes of 2020 and 2021 this weekend. Graduates will also receive their diplomas during the parade.

Here's the schedule for the parades:



10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday: Shaheen College of Arts & Sciences

3:30-7 p.m. Saturday: College of Applied Behavioral Sciences & School of Nursing

11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday: School of Education & School of Business

4:30-8 p.m. Sunday: College of Health Sciences

The parades will air live.

Indiana University

Andrew Smith/WRTV Photo Indiana University

Indiana University is hosting an outdoor commencement ceremony for all graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021. Only graduates will be able to attend.

Here's the schedule for the ceremonies:



Graduates at IU Bloomington: May 7

Undergraduates at IU Bloomington: May 8

IU Southeast: May 10

IU Kokomo: May 11

IU South Bend: May 12

IU Northwest: May 13

IU East: May 14

IUPUI: May 15

IUPUC: May 15

You can watch the ceremonies online.

Ball State University

WRTV photo/Andrew Smith Ball State University campus

Ball State University is hosting a series of small, outdoor commencement ceremonies for all graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021.

Here's the schedule for ceremonies:



2021 Graduate school graduates: 7 p.m. Friday

R. Wayne Estopinal College of Architecture and Planning, College of Communication, Information, and Media and Teachers College: 8 a.m. Saturday

Miller College of Business: Noon Saturday

College of Fine Arts and College of Health: 4 p.m. Saturday

College of Sciences and Humanities: 8 p.m. Saturday

All 2020 graduates from R. Wayne Estopinal College of Architecture and Planning, College of Sciences and Humanities and Teachers College: 8 a.m. May 15

All 2020 graduates from Miller College of Business, College of Communication, Information, and Media, College of Fine Arts and College of Health: Noon May 15

All ceremonies will be live-streamed.

Butler University

Courtesy of Butler University

Butler University will host six commencement ceremonies for the class of 2021 and one ceremony for all 2021 graduates.

Here's the schedule for the ceremonies:



Jordan College of the Arts: 8:30 a.m. Saturday

College of Communication: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Lacy School of Business: 4:30 p.m. Saturday

All class of 2020 graduates: 8:30 p.m. Saturday

College of Education: 10 a.m. Sunday

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences: 2 p.m. Sunday

College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences: 6 p.m. Sunday

You can learn more here.

Marian University

Courtesy: Marian University Marian University campus, Indianapolis

Marian University will have several events for 2021 graduates starting Wednesday.

Here's the schedule for the ceremonies:



2021 Undergraduate commencement ceremony: May 7

2021 MU-COM and graduate commencement ceremony: May 9

You can view more information here and the ceremonies will be live-streamed.

This story will be updated.