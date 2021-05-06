Here's how you can watch 2021 university graduations in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — After having to postpone in-person commencement ceremonies last year because of the COVID-19, universities and colleges in Indiana are getting ready to ceremonies this spring.
Because the number of guests will be limited at some ceremonies, schools are will live stream the events.
Here's what you need to know about the plans.
Purdue University
Purdue University will have two commencement ceremonies in the spring.
Here's the schedule for the ceremonies:
- All undergraduates, professional and master's programs students: 10 a.m. May 15
- All Ph. D programs: 10 a.m. May 16
The ceremonies will be live-streamed.
University of Indianapolis
The University of Indianapolis will have several parades to celebrate the classes of 2020 and 2021 this weekend. Graduates will also receive their diplomas during the parade.
Here's the schedule for the parades:
- 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday: Shaheen College of Arts & Sciences
- 3:30-7 p.m. Saturday: College of Applied Behavioral Sciences & School of Nursing
- 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday: School of Education & School of Business
- 4:30-8 p.m. Sunday: College of Health Sciences
The parades will air live.
Indiana University
Indiana University is hosting an outdoor commencement ceremony for all graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021. Only graduates will be able to attend.
Here's the schedule for the ceremonies:
- Graduates at IU Bloomington: May 7
- Undergraduates at IU Bloomington: May 8
- IU Southeast: May 10
- IU Kokomo: May 11
- IU South Bend: May 12
- IU Northwest: May 13
- IU East: May 14
- IUPUI: May 15
- IUPUC: May 15
You can watch the ceremonies online.
Ball State University
Ball State University is hosting a series of small, outdoor commencement ceremonies for all graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021.
Here's the schedule for ceremonies:
- 2021 Graduate school graduates: 7 p.m. Friday
- R. Wayne Estopinal College of Architecture and Planning, College of Communication, Information, and Media and Teachers College: 8 a.m. Saturday
- Miller College of Business: Noon Saturday
- College of Fine Arts and College of Health: 4 p.m. Saturday
- College of Sciences and Humanities: 8 p.m. Saturday
- All 2020 graduates from R. Wayne Estopinal College of Architecture and Planning, College of Sciences and Humanities and Teachers College: 8 a.m. May 15
- All 2020 graduates from Miller College of Business, College of Communication, Information, and Media, College of Fine Arts and College of Health: Noon May 15
All ceremonies will be live-streamed.
Butler University
Butler University will host six commencement ceremonies for the class of 2021 and one ceremony for all 2021 graduates.
Here's the schedule for the ceremonies:
- Jordan College of the Arts: 8:30 a.m. Saturday
- College of Communication: 12:30 p.m. Saturday
- Lacy School of Business: 4:30 p.m. Saturday
- All class of 2020 graduates: 8:30 p.m. Saturday
- College of Education: 10 a.m. Sunday
- College of Liberal Arts and Sciences: 2 p.m. Sunday
- College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences: 6 p.m. Sunday
You can learn more here.
Marian University
Marian University will have several events for 2021 graduates starting Wednesday.
Here's the schedule for the ceremonies:
- 2021 Undergraduate commencement ceremony: May 7
- 2021 MU-COM and graduate commencement ceremony: May 9
You can view more information here and the ceremonies will be live-streamed.
This story will be updated.