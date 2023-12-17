Historic downtown Indy nativity scene blessed after renovation

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, the Christmas spirit filled Christ Church Cathedral on Monument Circle, with the blessing of a newly renovated nativity scene.

WRTV

The nativity scene, also called a Creche, was blessed by the church's parishoners.

One of those parishoners, artist Orlando Pelaez , spent eight months restoring the nativity figures, which are more than 40 years old, according to church leaders.

WRTV Artist Orlando Pelaez spent eight months restoring the nativity figures, which are more than 40 years old.

The original paint had faded, and the scene was in need of an update.

"They had been out in the elements for many years. That's what the season's all about," Pelaez said.

The artist says he and church leaders have been talking about restoring the figures for years. They originally belonged to the city before they were gifted to Christ Church Cathedral.

WRTV

"Logistics were hard, these are heavy figures they're all solid wood, so logistics were tough to move them from their storage to my studio," Palaez said.

It was tedious work but Palaez didn't see it that way.

"A labor of love that's for sure. That's what I've been implying all this time, this was my big time labor of love," he said.

WRTV

You can visit the nativity scene throughout the holidays and be reminded of the artistry and spirituality behind one of Indy's most treasured Christmas traditions.