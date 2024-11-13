Historic fairgrounds arena has a new name

INDIANAPOLIS - The iconic Fairgrounds Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds has a new name: Corteva Coliseum. This exciting change is the result of a new partnership with Indianapolis-based Corteva Agriscience.

"We're thrilled to partner with Corteva Agriscience to bring a new era to the Coliseum," said Cindy Hoye, Executive Director of the Indiana State Fair Commission. "This partnership will help us continue to provide world-class events and experiences for Hoosiers."

The coliseum has been a staple for generations at the State Fairgrounds. The facility first opened in 1939 as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress program. It’s served as hosts to multiple hockey teams, the Indiana Pacers, President John F. Kennedy, the Dali Lama and even “The Beatles.”

Latest Headlines | November 13, 7am

"The Coliseum holds a special place in the hearts of many, and we're honored to be a part of its future," said Chuck Magro, CEO of Corteva Agriscience. "This partnership reflects our commitment to the Indianapolis community and our shared passion for innovation and growth."

The name change is effective immediately.