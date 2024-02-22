Historic Indianapolis City Market to close March 1 for renovations

INDIANAPOLIS — The last day to visit your favorite food spot at the City Market will be February 29.

The City Market, which has been open since 1886, has operated as a marketplace in the heart of the city for nearly 150 years.

“It's one of the biggest public assets that we have downtown,” explained Megan Vukusich, Director of Metropolitan Development. “It's one of our enclosed public spaces, but also not just for the public, but for the businesses, retailers, restaurant users, to support local businesses in our community.”

The renovation couldn’t come at a better time, according to Marian County historian, Steven Barnett.

"I just don't know. Over the years, our market has been developed. Markets like this have been in other cities," explained Barnett.

Local customers agree.

“I feel like I've had to say goodbye for a while,” shared customer Olivia Snyder. “I think the city’s realized they need to come up with a new concept that’s a little bit more attractive for business owners.”

Vukusich shared that the historic outside facade of the building and key architectural details of the inside will remain.

“It's a critical time for us to invest back into this older building,” said Vukusich.” As a part of the closure and us investing back in the (City Market), we also want to make sure that we're putting additional apartment units or rooftops downtown to be able to support the small businesses that we want to see thrive in this space.”

The City Market will be closed starting March 1. The last day to buy goods from the market will be February 29.