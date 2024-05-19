Historic Stutz building holds 2nd annual block party

INDIANAPOLIS — One of downtown Indianapolis’ newest spots for shopping, eating and hanging out held its second annual block party on Sunday.

The free block party showcased newly opened stores and restaurants, live art demos and more at the Stutz.

The Stutz building was built in 1912. It was originally a factory that produced Stutz race cars and automobiles.

In 2023, the building reopened after a $100 million renovation that included new windows, entry-ways and elevators while maintaining historic features.

“A lot of time and resources have gone into revitalizing the building completely to make it an accessibly third place for people to gather,” Macy Lethco, Program manager at Pattern, said. “We just want to draw people to this new gathering space.”

In true Month of May fashion, attendees of the block party were also able to live out their racing fantasies with a race car simulator.