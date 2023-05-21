Stutz Building reopens with Sunday block party

INDIANAPOLIS — The Stutz soft opened with a block party on Sunday after its multi-million-dollar revamp.

The free event from noon to 6 p.m. showcased the new interior courtyard, newly opened stores and restaurants, live art demos and more.

Visitors were able to stop by the newly opened Amelia's Bread, Grounded Plant and Floral Co., Industrious and VisionLoft Events and get a sneak peek at the Barista Parlor, Julieta Taco Shop, Turner's Bar, and Cafe Patachou.

WRTV

The Stutz, built in 1912 was redeveloped by SomeraRoad. The renovation cost $100 million and includes new windows, entry-ways and elevators, all while maintaining historic features.

Chris Adams, Creative Director for SomeraRoad says that Turner's Bar is "paying homage" to racecar driver and previous owner Turner Woodard.

WRTV

"We're really excited to showcase Turner's Bar," Adams said. "It's going to be a really fun dive bar for people to come hang and experience the Stutz."

SomeraRoad kept the color-scheme that Turner originally had throughout the building. Turner's bar will be connected to Julieta Taco Shop, so guests can "grab a beer and tacos," Adams said.

WRTV

In true Month of May fashion, visitors were able to live out their racing fantasies with a race care simulator.

A car show was also displayed as well as a live sound bath, providing a moment of mindfulness hosted byBUTTER Fine Art fair.

