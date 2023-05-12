Historic Stutz building will reopen after multi-million-dollar revamp

INDIANAPOLIS — The Historic Stutz Building, that has stood through many seasons of change, is ushering in a new era.

It will reopen this month after a multi-million dollar revamp.

WRTV

Tom Battista, owner of Amelia's Bakery has a soft spot for history. It's part of the reason he is bringing his brand to a piece of the yellow brick building known as the Stutz.

"And being from Indianapolis, knowing the Stutz history. And the Stutz Bearcat, all that stuff. It was an easy decision to come into this building," Battista said.

WRTV

Amelia's Bakery, originating in Indy's Fletcher Place Neighborhood, is one of several eateries setting up shop at the Stutz.

The Stutz Building was built in 1912, originally operating as a factory to produce Stutz race cars and automobiles.

WRTV

In 1940, it was bought by Eli Lilly and became a paper packaging facility until 1982.

Battista is opening his bakery as the same place he used to earn a paycheck.

"Mid 60's to the late 60's, I actually worked in here. It was Creative Packaging. Eli Lilly owned it," Battista said.

The developer for the newly renovated Stutz Building is SomeraRoad. The renovation cost $100 million and includes new windows, entry-ways and elevators, all while maintaining historic features.

The public space will include a coffee shop, a taqueria, a brew pub, a new Patachou restaurant location, office space, a classic car museum and studio space for artists.

WRTV

"We do First Fridays every month and now people have a place to eat and spend the rest of the evening. It'll be great for people gathering to make new friends here," abstract expressionist painter Susan Brewer said.

Brewer has been apart of the Stutz Artists' Association for 20 years.

She says she is excited for the new era of the Stutz.

"It's fantastic. Just the footprint of different businesses downstairs.. and just that buzz of something going on, you know," Brewer said.

