Hogsett signs executive order mandating city-county employees to take annual harassment training

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Hogsett has signed an executive order mandating all city-county employees to complete annual harassment training.

According to the order, every employee in the city-county will be required to attend an "interactive harassment awareness and prevention training program" that will be developed by the division of human resources and the office of corporation counsel.

This is the latest step by the Mayor to make systematic changes in the department after two women, Lauren Roberts and Caroline Ellert, accused his former chief of staff of sexual misconduct.

WATCH | Hogsett addresses sexual misconduct controversy at city-county council meeting

Last week at a city-county council meeting, Hogsett addressed the two women for the first time publicly and announced the creation of an an anonymous reporting process.

WATCH | Indianapolis to debut online reporting form for city employees

The city county council also introduced a resolution to create a committee to investigate the allegations against former chief of staff, Thomas Cook and how they were handled by the mayor's office.

Another resolution will review the city's current processes and procedures regarding sexual harassment.