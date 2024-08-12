Hogsett to focus on public and traffic safety in 2025 budget

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett will present a new budget at Monday night’s City County Council meeting.

In a pen and paper only meeting, the Mayor’s Chief of Staff Dan Parker alongside the heads of key city departments presented the annual budget.

The $1.6 Billion dollar budget is aimed at several key areas including People, Public Safety, Anti-Violence, Traffic Safety and quality of life.

WRTV

Property tax and income tax accounted for over 50% of the budgets revenue and the balanced budget marks the 8th consecutive year the city can claim that expenses did not exceed revenues.

Pubic Safety remains a main priority for the city as it accounts for over 40% of the budgets spending.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey shared during the meeting that the department is prioritizing officer recruitment and retention.

WATCH | New billboard highlights city's officer shortage

New billboard highlights city's officer shortage

One challenge the budget could face moving forward is pending union negotiations with officers in IMPD, firefighters with IFD, the Marion County Sheriffs office, Public Defenders and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees which represents many employees with the Department of Public works.

All five unions representing city employees could seek raises which could greatly impact the city’s budget.

The city is also looking to invest heavily in infrastructure with an ongoing $1.039 Billion capital plan.

$305 Million, or 30% of the capital plan, is slated to go directly to completing streets and improving multi-modal outlays that serve pedestrians and cyclists.

Finally the city announced plans to include a $1 Million neighbor investment project that will allocate a million dollars to each district.

Each counselor will have the ability to work with constituents to decide to use the investment to improve parks or improve roadways flagged by DPW as accident prone.

The full budget can be below: