Homeless to state champion: Lawrence North wrestler turns adversity into undefeated season

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP — Michael White has always known what he wanted and despite adversity, challenges, and even homelessness, he still managed to reach his goals. Now he has sights set even higher.

White, 17, capped an undefeated season by winning the IHSAA state championship. He's the first wrestler at Lawrence North High School to earn the title in more than a decade.

It's a goal he refused to let go of, even when life brought him challenges both on and off the mat.

MSD of Lawrence Township

For nearly a year, White was homeless. Some days, he didn't know if he would make it to school, let alone wrestling practice.

"It's been a struggle, struggle, and more struggle but now I'm finally seeing the benefits in my fourth year," White said. "Coming to practice was the hard part and being homeless."

MSD of Lawrence Township

Finding a way to get there was a daily challenge.

"9 times out of 10 I'm trying to find [a ride]. So I had to go to practice and then I have to find rides after school," White said.

Through the challenges, White kept showing up — with the help of his wrestling community and a coach who believed in him from the start.

MSD of Lawrence Township

"You'll see a kid who has no quit in him. He'll fight you until the end. He's willing to do whatever it takes to get a W, and it's truly inspiring to see," Lawrence North Head Wrestling Coach Jacob Aven said.

White only stepped onto a wrestling mat four years ago. In that short time, he has built a résumé that stretches far beyond Indiana.

"He's number 1 in the country at 190 pounds. He was undefeated. He went 47-0. He's the first person to win Iron Man champ the last two years," Aven said.

White has only lost two meets in the last two seasons.

MSD of Lawrence Township

That success has opened doors for White's future. He will join what Aven describes as the number one recruiting class in the country at Oklahoma State University — and he's doing it on a full scholarship.

"I'm going to college relatively free, no money. Nobody has to break the bank," White told WRTV.

It's a big financial weight lifted off his family's shoulders.

As the nation's top-ranked wrestler prepares for his next chapter, he says the lessons he has learned will carry him far beyond the sport.

"Patience. I feel like that's the most important one I've learned so far," White said.

And White is not done yet. He is set to represent Team USA at the Wrestling Classic in Pittsburgh on March 28. He is just the 12th Hoosier to represent Indiana in the event's history.

For White, every time he steps on the mat, it comes back to one thing.

"I need to dominate this sport. I need to be the best. I want to be the best. I need to be the best. That's how I make it out," White said.

