Hoosier firefighters explore new technology at first-ever statewide summit

NOBLESVILLE — Fire departments from across Indiana gathered in Noblesville for the inaugural Indiana Fire Technology Summit, an event aimed at exploring innovative advancements in firefighting technology.

Participants, including veterans with decades of experience, focused on bringing together traditional practices and new tools that can enhance their effectiveness and safety.

“The things that we've seen 50 years ago on TV and in cartoons, which we thought were just futuristic, are now present,” explained 39-year firefighter veteran, and South Bend Fire Chief, Carl Buchanon.

WRTV

“What this shows me is that they are actively doing something instead of just saying that they're going to do it," Buchanon added.

One key area of discussion centered around advancements in drone technology now allowing fire crews to utilize aerial views of incidents, providing crucial real-time information such as identifying the location of a fire or detecting the presence of victims.

“We recognize that there's a huge gap between our current practices and the capabilities that are being provided now through the advancements in technology," shared Indianapolis Fire Department's Trevor Wilson, one of the organizers of the event. "We want to make sure that before we invest tax dollars we're going to have the best return we can possibly have."

WRTV

“We understand that the life we save first is our own,” Buchanon added. “Once we do that, then we give ourselves the best opportunity to save someone else’s life.”

The summit comes at a critical time for Indiana's fire service, as many of the state's firefighters are volunteers and shrinking budgets further complicate recruitment efforts.

“We’re still all firefighters,” one participant remarked. “We say we are here to help people. We have to help each other so that we all can be out there helping people.”

WATCH | Volunteer fire departments trying new strategy to attract firefighters

Volunteer fire departments try new strategy to attract firefighters

Summit attendees highlighted how new technology could assist in maintaining a robust workforce.

Firefighters expressed a shared desire to provide the highest quality of care to the residents they serve.

“We are not just standing by thinking that what was once done back in 50, 60, 70 years ago is still good enough today,” Buchanon explained. “We have to be on the cutting edge of developing and producing and educating to be better than we were yesterday.”

WRTV

Many of the attendees say they hope to implement some of the new technology in the years to come.