Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Hoosier relieved to be back from Israel after being separated from son when war started

The pair was separated for a few hours, but their journey home was far from over
WRTV's Kaitlyn Kendall shares the story of a Westfield mother who was separated from her son at the start of the Israel-Hamas war.
Family in Israel
370054605_10161045398628007_6582504419130142006_n.jpg
393610369_10161077274978007_33775859349766740_n.jpg
386081827_10161047412543007_4500731033959036372_n.jpg
386159589_10161045397108007_1846811512959612830_n.jpg
394556273_10161083900363007_7514210489176465002_n.jpg
393767501_10161077275183007_4328686189718748250_n.jpg
392761511_10161065440708007_6589713226105121180_n.jpg
394486634_10161083900258007_1579922918013271927_n.jpg
394502443_10161083900658007_4576376670277113235_n.jpg
Posted at 9:00 PM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 21:00:59-04

WESTFIELD — An Indiana mom and her son who were separated in Israel when the war with Hamas started are relieved to be home.

Emily Keeley and her son Nathan were traveling to Israel with Keeley's mom and her church.

Keeley called it a trip of a lifetime, a pilgrimage through the Holy land.

"It doesn't really come to life until you are actually walking where Jesus walked," Emily Keeley said.

393610369_10161077274978007_33775859349766740_n.jpg

But that trip of a lifetime soon turned into something no one could have expected.

Hamas' bombing of Israel. She found out about the attack when a friend texted her.

"I was scared," Keeley said.

370054605_10161045398628007_6582504419130142006_n.jpg

But the panic from Keeley was even more because she was separated from her son.

Keeley stayed back at their hotel with her mom because the day before she was dealing with heat related illness.

The rest of the touring group, including her son, went on to visit Jericho and swim in the Dead Sea.

When the bombings started the group continued to Bethlehem for safety.

386081827_10161047412543007_4500731033959036372_n.jpg

That meant Keeley would be separated by a border and three checkpoints.

"By the time that we were on our way the prime minister had declared war," Keeley said. "I was scared and he's our only child. You don't know what to expect."

After hours of being separated from her son they were reunited. But the threat was still there.

"I hate that I can put a sound to that. Like I now know what real bombs and missile sound like. It's kind of like one of those things where it was like boom, boom, boom, and you can picture it in your head what's happening as you are hearing those things and it's devastating," Keeley said.

386159589_10161045397108007_1846811512959612830_n.jpg

Keeley says at night the sounds were worse.

At times Keeley says she didn't know if they were going to make it home.

"How can you predict that we are going to be safe? It was a fight or flight reaction," she said.

The flights they had scheduled were canceled, Keeley says.

"You don't know what to expect. It's unexpected the unexpected," Keeley said.

Keeley, her mom, and Nathan made their way to Jordan. Her husband got them a flight to Dubai, then Chicago.

When she landed in the United States she says it was a sigh of relief. Seeing her husband, she says still gives her goosebumps thinking about it.

394556273_10161083900363007_7514210489176465002_n.jpg

"It was an experience that you really did have to put your faith in God," Keeley said.

It was a full circle moment for Keeley, on a trip meant to grow her faith.

"The irony is not lost on me that Jesus went through so much and we ended up going through something that tested our faith," she said. "The experience has change my outlook on a lot of things."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH THE WRTV SPECIAL NOW